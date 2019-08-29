New Missouri law aims to help victims with potential lease problems

A new Missouri law that took effect Wednesday is intended to prevent victims or potential victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking from being denied a rental for being a victim. The law expands to protect them from eviction or if they must break their lease agreement for being a victim. House bill 243, sponsored by Cameron Republican Rep. Jim Neely, also states that anyone who provides appropriate documentation cannot be charged back rent.

The measure provides a list of paperwork the landlord must accept as proof that the tenant was or was going to be a victim.

It also allows a landlord to charge a termination fee on such a tenant who wants to end a lease early.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet