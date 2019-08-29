MLB recaps: Cards streak snapped, Cubs gain ground. Royals rally to top A’s

>>Brewers Halt Cardinals’ Six-Game Winning Streak

(Milwaukee, WI) — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 4-1 in Milwaukee. Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with a home run for St. Louis, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Since the break, Wong is hitting .363 and raised his season average to .280. Jack Flaherty was charged with three runs, but just one unearned, in six innings to take the loss. The Cards still lead the Cubs by two games in the NL Central. They are off today before hosting the Reds tomorrow night.

>>Cubs Outslug Mets

(Flushing, NY) — Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos clubbed home runs as the Cubs outslugged the Mets 10-7 at Citi Field. Addison Russell added a two-run single for Chicago. Kyle Ryan earned the win in relief and Craig Kimbrel notched his 12th save of the season. The Cubs go for the three-game sweep tonight with Jon Lester opposing Jacob deGrom.

>>Royals Rally To Top A’s

(Kansas City, MO) — Hunter Dozier homered and drove in three runs as the Royals came from behind to beat the A’s 6-4 in Kansas City. Ryan O’Hearn added a solo shot, while Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs. Reliever Tim Hill worked two flawless innings, striking out three, to pick up the win. Ian Kennedy closed it out for his 23rd save. KC is 2-and-6 in its last eight.