Deadline nears for victims in 6 Missouri counties to apply for disaster unemployment benefits

The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for residents in six Missouri counties through September 5. The deadline is for those whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began April 29 and ended July 5 of this year.

A disaster assistance amendment was declared on August 5 that allowed Missourians in the six additional counties of Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline to apply for disaster unemployment benefits.

Eligibility for DUA is determined on a week-to-week basis and individuals can only receive benefits for as long as his or her unemployment continues as a result of the disaster.

To file a DUA claim online, visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

