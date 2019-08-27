Springfield Cardinals get creative while trying to boost attendance

Starting with tonight’s game against the Frisco RoughRiders, the Springfield Cardinals have seven home games remaining on their 2019 schedule.

Attendance has been lagging, averaging a franchise low 4,687, and the club thinks part of the continued dip is due to high parking prices from private lot owners near Hammons Field. Parking in those private lots went from $7 to $14 during weekday games, $20 on the weekend. Fan can buy game tickets behind the dugouts for $15. The club told KY3.com, they believe those high parking prices have kept some fans away.

To help boost attendance, the Double-A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals is offering a free shuttle service that will pick fans up at the parking lots at Ozarks Technical College, where parking is free, and will bring fans up to the gate at the park. Outfielders Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill are expected to begin rehab assignments.

Springfield finished the first half of the Texas League in fourth and last place. Currently Springfield is in third place and has been eliminated from postseason play. Their overall record is 58-75.