MLB recaps: Offense carries Cardinals in blowout win. Gordon pitches for KC in mop up duty

>>Cardinals Hammer Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marcell Ozuna’s three-run double highlighted a six-run second inning as the Cardinals hammered the Brewers 12-2 in Milwaukee. Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs in the win. John Gant got the win in relief for St. Louis, which won its fifth in-a-row. The Cards now lead the Cubs by three games in the NL Central. The series continues tonight with Miles Mikolas opposing Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.

>>Gordon Pitches As Oakland Routs Hopeless Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Royals Gold Glove left fielder Alex Gordon can remove pitching in a big league game off his bucket list. Gordon allowed three runs and five hits, retiring four of the 10 batters he faced in the 19-4 loss to the A’s in Kansas City. He actually had a better line than starter Brad Keller, who permitted five runs and retired only four. Infielder Humberto Arteaga got the final five outs and yielded one run. Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer in defeat. The Royals dropped 40-games below .500 and are 6-and-19 in their last 25 games.

>>Royals Starting Montgomery Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — Mike Montgomery will pitch tonight for the Royals against the A’s at Kauffman Stadium. He is 2-and-4 with a 4.46 ERA in seven starts since the Royals acquired him in a trade with the Cubs. Oakland will counter with Mike Fiers.

>>Duffy, Mondesi Could Be Activated Soon

(Kansas City, MO) — Left-hander Danny Duffy and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will likely come off this injured list this weekend. Duffy threw five innings and 72 pitches on Sunday in a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would likely start on Saturday and the club would go with a six-man rotation. Duffy has been out with a left hamstring strain. Mondesi is rehabbing from a left shoulder subluxation with Triple-A Omaha.