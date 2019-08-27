Mizzou and Arkansas set to play at Arrowhead in 2020

SEC football is coming back to Kansas City. The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will continue their seasonal rivalry with a game at Arrowhead Stadium in November of 2020. It will be the Tigers first game in K.C. since they played BYU during the 2015 season. The game between the Tigers and Hogs is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov 28, 2020.

Mizzou is 6-2 all-time at Arrowhead beating the Cougars 20-16 on Nov. 14, 2015. The Tigers were also 4-1 against Kansas and lost in the Big XII championship to Oklahoma during the 2008 season.

“We are excited bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivarly game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou A.D. Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou football with outstanding support.”