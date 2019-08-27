Chiefs sign Moore as backup QB after Henne injury. Speaks to miss significant time on defense

>>Chiefs Sign Vet QB Backup After Henne Hurt

(Kansas City, MO) — Matt Moore will be backing up quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Chad Henne out. Multiple outlets report the Chiefs signed the 35-year-old Moore to be the primary backup to league MVP Mahomes. The signing became urgent with Henne scheduled for surgery today on a broken right ankle. Moore is a 10-year veteran with 30 starts, but has not appeared in a game since 2017 with the Dolphins. The other two quarterbacks on the Kansas City roster are Chase Litton, who spent last year on the practice squad, and Kyle Shurmur, an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt.

>>Chiefs DE To Have Knee Surgery

(Kansas City, MO) — Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks will be out for a significant span. He will have right knee surgery for a MCL sprain and meniscus damage. He was a second round draft pick last year out of Ole Miss and started four games as a rookie. The Chiefs wrap up their preseason on Thursday night in Green Bay.

>>Former Chief Tasered, Charged On Firearms Possession

(Kansas City, MO) — Former Chief Junior Siavii, whose real first name is Saousoalii, was tasered twice for resisting arrested with officers and has been charged in federal court on three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms. He had a loaded pistol in his possession when arrested in Independence, Missouri. The 40-year-old was a Chiefs’ 2006 second-round pick out of Oregon. He was released in 2008 and played in 2009 with the Cowboys and 2010 with the Seahawks.