Pat Maroon sends a letter to St. Louis after signing with Tampa Bay

Pat Maroon’s game 7 game winning goal at Dallas was one of the best highlights this past postseason as the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. The Oakville native, who took a pay cut to play for his hometown Blues, signed a one-year deal worth $900,000 to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blues host the Lightning on Tuesday November 19th. He wrote a letter to the fans, the club and his teammates.

STL,

This is bittersweet for me. I want to start by saying thank you to the St. Louis Blues organization for giving me a chance to play in my hometown and living out a dream that I had since I was a kid to put on the Blue Note.

Thank you to all the loyal Blues fans who stuck by me even through the bad, you guys are some of the best in the game.

To the medical staff, trainers and equipment managers you all kept me dialed in all season long and I can’t thank you enough!

To the boys, this one is tough, I love you guys. What an absolute ride. We accomplished the impossible and I loved going to work with you boys every day and every night, but we have June 12th, 2019 forever.

Through all the ups and many downs, the ending of my story here couldn’t be more perfect.

One door closes and another one opens. Me, Francesca and Anthony are so excited to be part of the Tampa Bay Lightning family. I’m pumped to get the opportunity to play for the Bolts and I can’t wait to get down there and meet my new teammates and see all the fans!! Anthony has already mapped out that Disney World is 84 miles away.

– Pat Maroon