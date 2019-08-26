MLB recaps: Weekend sweeps adds to Cardinals Central Division lead

>>Cardinals Sweep Rockies

(St. Louis, MO) — Matt Carpenter and Lane Thomas homered as the Cardinals hammered the Rockies 11-4 at Busch Stadium. Dexter Fowler had three RBIs for St. Louis while Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each drove in a pair. Ryan Heisley got the win in relief for the Cards, who swept the four-game series and moved two and half games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central. St. Louis visits the Brewers tonight with Adam Wainwright opposing Gio Gonzalez.

>>Cards’ Jose Martinez Set To Begin Rehab Assignment

(St. Louis, MO) — Jose Martinez is inching closer to returning to the Cardinals lineup. The outfielder is set to begin his rehab assignment today with Double-A Springfield. Martinez hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder by colliding with the right-field wall August 11th against the Pirates. He isn’t expected to return until at least September 1st.

>>Nationals Top Cubs in Extras

(Chicago, IL) — Howie Kendrick scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch as the Nationals put up two in the 11th inning to win 7-5 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Addison Russel, Victor Caratini and Kyle Schwarber all homered for Chicago and Tyler Chatwood took the loss in relief. The Cubs have dropped three straight and have fallen two and a half games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central. They have an off day before visiting the Mets tomorrow night.

>>Brewers Drop Finale To D’backs

(Milwaukee, WI) — Zach Davies gave up two homers and four runs in four innings as the Brewers lost 5-2 to the D’backs at Miller Park. Manny Pina homered for Milwaukee, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Ryan Braun added two hits and an RBI.

>>Royals Win In 10 Innings In Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) — Ryan O’Hearn homered twice, including leading off the 10th inning, in the Royals’ 9-8 win over the Indians in Cleveland. Jorge Soler belted a two-run homer, his 36th, and Nicky Lopez drove in three runs on two hits. KC closer Ian Kennedy could not hold a four-run lead in the ninth for a blown save. Jorge Lopez got the final three outs, striking out two, for his first big league save. Eric Skoglund allowed two runs over five innings in his first start of the season. The Royals are 6-and-18 in their last 24 games.

>>Royals Return Home Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — Brad Keller will start tonight for the Royals against the A’s at Kauffman Stadium to open a seven-game homestand. Homer Bailey, who began the season in the Kansas City rotation, will start for Oakland. The Royals dealt him lat month to the A’s for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell.