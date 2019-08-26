Lightning, hail and a few tornadoes possible across Missouri this evening (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says severe thunderstorms are likely Monday evening across a large section of Missouri, stretching from Columbia to Jefferson City to the Lake of the Ozarks to Springfield.

NWS meteorologist Jared Maples tells Missourinet the time frame will be from about 5 to midnight.

“Will extend from about Columbia and Jefferson City and just increase to the southwest of there, and a lot of that is probably going to come from this complex that is ongoing right now,” Maples says.

He says lightning, large hail and wind gusts up to 65 miles-per-hour are expected, adding that a few tornadoes are also possible.

“That’s what everybody should keep their eyes and ears open for and have several sources for warning information for that type of threat,” says Maples.

The NWS in Kansas City has issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for western Missouri today, and the NWS Springfield office has also issued several severe thunderstorm warnings.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples, which was recorded on August 26, 2019:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet