Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs as the Cardinals took down the Rockies 8-3 in St. Louis.

Jack Flaherty threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine for the Cardinals. Flaherty also drove in a run for St. Louis, which has won 11 of its last 14.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson each drove in a run for Colorado. Peter Lambert was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs over four and one third innings for the Rockies, who have lost four out of five.