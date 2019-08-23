MLB Recaps: Cards use 2 run homers to come from behind, Royals lose in 12 minutes

Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler all hit two-run home runs in the Cardinals come from behind 6-5 win against the Rockies at Busch Stadium.

Dominic Leone got the win in the relief and Carlos Martínez recorded his 15th save.

St. Louis has won four out of five and remain a half-game behind the Cubs in the NL Central. The series continues tonight with Jack Flaherty opposing Colorado’s Peter Lambert.

Brock Holt singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning as the Red Sox defeated the Royals 5-4 in the completion of a suspended game In Boston.

It took a dozen minutes to conclude. Richard Lovelady took the loss, retiring only one of the four batters he faced. The Royals are 5-and-16 in their last 21 games.