Missouri governor calls special session on car sales; Quade blasts decision

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City in September for a special session involving a complicated Missouri Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales.

Governor Mike Parson (R) announced the special session today. Parson told Missourinet on Thursday at the State Fair that he was considering the special session over the Supreme Court’s “Kehlenbrink vs. Department of Revenue” case.

“After reviewing the court’s decision, we’ve decided to call a special session because it’s simply the right thing to do for the people of our state,” Parson announced today. “The enforcement of this decision would create a financial burden on Missouri taxpayers and unnecessary government red tape that we can proactively prevent.”

The Supreme Court case involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax. Essentially, the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that state law unambiguously permits the sale proceeds of only one vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new car, for the purposes of calculating sales tax.

“And really, the simple version of it (the Supreme Court’s ruling) is when you trade cars in, for example if you trade two cars in, you get a credit back on those two cars or for that model if you’re buying another one. There was a ruling by the Supreme Court that says you can only do one,” Parson told Missourinet Thursday at the State Fair in Sedalia.

Parson said at the fair that the issue “needs to be fixed.” The governor says the ruling impacts about 2,000 to 3,000 Missourians, adding this is money out of their pocket.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, has issued a statement, saying Governor Parson is “putting taxpayers on the hook for unnecessary special session.”

“Roughly 100,000 Missouri children have lost their state health care coverage, but the Parson administration says there’s no problem. Missouri’s irresponsible and weak gun laws have contributed to a sharp spike in gun violence and recently enabled a heavily-armed man to cause a panic at a Springfield Wal-Mart, yet Governor Parson does nothing. There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session. Creating an unnecessary tax break for a handful of people isn’t one of them,” Quade’s statement says.

Governor Parson told Missourinet on Thursday that the special session would be technical, adding that “it would be a very limited special session.” The governor’s comments at the fair indicated that issues like Medicaid and guns were off-the-table for a special session.

Under the governor’s call, lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on September 9. The special session will run concurrently with the veto session, which begins on September 11.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet