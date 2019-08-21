Chiefs bring back familiar faces

>>Chiefs Bring Back Thomas

(Kansas City, MO) — De’Anthony Thomas is back with the Chiefs. Kansas City signed the 26-year-old wideout and returner after Marcus Kemp is out for the season with a knee injury. Thomas knows the Andy Reid-offense, having played five years with KC. He was limited to five games last year due to a fractured leg. The Chiefs will be back at Arrowhead Saturday to host the 49ers.

The Chiefs also signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen. A second-round pick in 2012, Allen played four seasons with the Chiefs. He played two seasons with Houston and brought back in 2018 and played in ten games and started four for Kansas City. This will technically be his third stint with the club.