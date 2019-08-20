MLB Recaps: No hitters in the works turned into wins for the Cardinals and Royals

>>Cardinals Pitcher One-hit Brewers

(St. Louis, MO) — Dakota Hudson, Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller combined on a one-hitter in the Cardinals’ 3-0 victory over the Brewers at Busch Stadium. Hudson silenced Milwaukee’s offense over the first six and two-thirds innings to improve to 12-and-6. Paul DeJong hit a home run for St. Louis, which has won three of its last four. The Cards lead the Cubs by a half-game atop the NL Central. The series continues tonight with Michael Wacha opposing Milwaukee’s Gio Gonzalez.

>>Cards Set To Call Up Harrison Bader

(St. Louis, MO) — Harrison Bader is set to return to the Cardinals lineup. The Post Dispatch reports the center fielder is being called up today from Triple A Memphis. Bader has hit .317 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games since being sent down to Memphis last month.

>>Cardinals 2020 Spring Training Schedule Released

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinal’s 2020 Spring Training schedule is out. The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to begin February 22nd at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. It ends March 23rd on the road against the Texas Rangers. Future announcements will be made about ticket availability and reporting dates for pitchers, catchers, and position players.

>>Royals Hold On To Top Orioles

(Baltimore, MD) — Jorge Lopez gave up a run and two hits over five innings to pick up his first win this season as a starter as the Royals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore. The Royals didn’t get a hit until the sixth inning. Then Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini hit back-to-back homers to leadoff Kansas City seventh. It was Dini’s first career homer. The bullpen gave up three runs before Ian Kennedy closed it out for his 22nd save. The Royals are 2-and-4 in their last six.

>>Royals, Orioles Play Again Tonight In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) — The Royals will start Brad Keller tonight in the second game of this series with the Orioles in Baltimore. Dylan Bundy will start for the Orioles. Both pitchers have 13 losses, which is tied for second in the American League.

>>Mondesi, Duffy Injury Updates

(Baltimore, MD) — Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who has missed 30 games with a left shoulder injury will begin a rehab assignment today with Triple-A Omaha. He will DH in the first game before playing the infield. Left-hander Danny Duffy will throw a four-inning 60-pitch simulated game today at Camden Yards. He went on the injured list on August 6th with a strained left hamstring. The Braves claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton, who the Royals designated for assignment last weekend.

>>Royals Open Spring Training With Angels

(Surprise, AZ) — The first Royals spring training workout for pitchers and catchers will be February 12th in Surprise, Arizona. Their first exhibition game will be against the Angels on February 22nd and the next day they play their home opener against the Indians at Surprise Stadium. The 32-game schedule includes 16 games in Surprise. They break camp in Arizona on March 21 against the Rangers and will play the Brewers on March 23rd-and-24th in Milwaukee at Miller Park. They open the regular season on March 26 against the White Sox in Chicago.