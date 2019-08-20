Missouri gets thousands of medical marijuana license requests, but few will be approved

More than 2,100 applications have been turned in for Missouri’s medical marijuana business, including more than 1,200 in the final three days of Monday’s deadline. The applications are for those who want to get a license to grow, manufacture, test and distribute medical marijuana.

Of the thousands of applications, the state only plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 manufacturing sites and 10 testing labs the first year.

A third-party blind scorer will soon begin reviewing and scoring the evaluation questions for facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. DHSS will approve or deny requests within 150 days of the application submission date.

Missouri has already approved more than 6,500 medical marijuana patient and caregiver applications.

