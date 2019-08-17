North Missouri businessman receives ten years in federal prison for $142 million grain fraud scheme

A prominent northwest Missouri businessman and former school board member will spend the next ten years in federal prison for a $142 million grain fraud scheme, after being sentenced Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Morfitt tells Missourinet that Randy Constant was sentenced on Friday to 122 months in federal prison, which is about ten years. Constant had faced up to 20 years in prison.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have called a press conference for Monday morning at 11:30 in Cedar Rapids to discuss the case. The press conference will take place at the federal courthouse.

The 61-year-old Constant is well-known across north Missouri, and is a former Chillicothe School Board member.

Constant pleaded guilty in federal court in Iowa in December to one count of wire fraud. He admits the grain fraud scheme totaled more than $142 million, and that he misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when it was not organic.

It’s unclear which prison that Constant will serve his sentence at. That decision will be up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

