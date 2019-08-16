MLB recaps: Cards bats go silent in Cincy. Cubs bullpen implodes. Watch Harper’s walk-off Grand Slam

>>Reds, Gray Down Redbirds

(Cincinnati, OH) — Sonny Gray allowed one single and struck out 10 in five scoreless innings as the Reds beat the Cardinals 2-1 in Cincinnati. Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suarez drove in the Reds’ runs in the fifth inning. Raisel Iglesias yielded a ninth inning run, but closed it out for his 24th save. Cincinnati ended a four-game skid. Kolten Wong doubled home Marcell Ozuna in the ninth for the St. Louis run. Michael Wacha took the loss, snapping the Redbirds’ five-game winning streak.

>>Harper’s Slam In Ninth Lifts Phillies Past Cubs

(Philadelphia, PA) — Bryce Harper hit a grand slam in walk-off fashion to push the Phillies to a 7-5 win and sweep over the Cubs in Philadelphia. The Phils were scoreless until Corey Dickerson’s RBI double in the eighth made it 5-1. Harper’s slam was part of a six-run ninth. Ranger Suarez got the win for Philly, which is one game out of a NL wild card spot. Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago, which has lost five of six and is tied with the Cardinals for first in the NL Central.