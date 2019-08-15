Watch: DeJong makes history as Cards sweep Royals and move back into first place

>>Cardinals Blank Royals, Climb Past Cubs

(Kansas City, MO) — Dakota Hudson fired six shut out innings as the Cardinals blanked the Royals 6-0 in KC. Matt Carpenter’s RBI single broke a scoreless tie in a five-run seventh inning, which started with Marcell Ozuna breaking up a no-hit bid by KC starter Brad Keller. Paul DeJong blasted a solo home run for St. Louis, which has won five straight. The Cardinals now lead the Cubs by percentage points for first place in the NL Central. They visit the Reds tonight with Michael Wacha opposing Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray.

Paul DeJong became the first shortstop in Cardinals history to have multiple 20 or more home run seasons.

>>Phillies Pound Cubs

(Philadelphia, PA) — J.T. Realmuto launched a grand slam in a six-run third inning to lead the Phillies to an 11-1 rout over the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Kris Bryant knocked in Chicago’s only run with a solo shot in the seventh. Cole Hamels, the former NLCS and World Series MVP for the 2008 champion Phillies, gave up eight runs over two frames to take the loss. The Cubs have lost four-of-five and now trail the Cardinals by percentage points for first place in the NL Central. The series wraps up tonight with Yu Darvish opposing Philadelphia’s Drew Smyly.

>>Brewers Top Twins With Late Homer

(Milwaukee, WI) — Rookie Trent Grisham belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth to lift the Brewers past the Twins 6-5 in Milwaukee. Eric Thames had three hits and two RBI for the Crew, who split the two-game set. Junior Guerra got the win and Matt Albers his fourth save. Mitch Garver homered to lead off the game and Eddie Rosario also went deep in the first inning for Minnesota, which has dropped six-of-eight. Miguel Sano added a solo shot in the setback. Sergio Romo suffered the loss.