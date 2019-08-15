Rural Missouri businessman to be sentenced Friday for $142 million grain fraud scheme

A northwest Missouri businessman and former school board member will learn his fate Friday morning in Cedar Rapids, when he’s sentenced for a $142 million grain fraud scheme.

61-year-old Randy Constant is a prominent businessman in north Missouri and is also a former Chillicothe School Board member.

Constant pleaded guilty in December in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to one count of wire fraud.

Constant will be sentenced by Judge C.J. Williams in federal court in Iowa.

Constant admits the grain fraud scheme misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when it was not organic.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Both the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the FBI investigated the case.

