Mizzou tight end Brendan Scales, a redshirt junior from Lafayette-Wildwood suffered a broken foot in Tuesday’s practice and had surgery on Thursday. The medical staff is saying 6-to-8 weeks. During the 2018 season Scales appeared in eight games, showing improvement and head coach Barry Odom continued to see that improvement through the first half of this fall camp and had plans for Scales to play a bigger role.

