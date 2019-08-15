Expansion plans to fuel jobs at southeast Missouri gasoline engine plant

The second largest employer in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff plans to add 130 new jobs over the next twelve months. Briggs and Stratton, a gasoline engine manufacturer, is planning a $15 million expansion project at its Poplar Bluff plant. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports the company is closing its Kentucky plant and consolidating its operations in Poplar Bluff.

According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, Poplar Bluff was chosen for the expansion due to the availability of a skilled and trained workforce and several buildings that could accommodate new product lines.

Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon says one of the Department’s new programs, Missouri One Start, was key in the company’s decision to expand here. Through the program, $175,000 is available to Briggs & Stratton to train new and existing employees.

The average salary for the positions will be $36,531 annually with additional hiring in 2021, according to the release.

Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter says Briggs & Stratton have been an employer in town for more than 30 years. The company currently has about 550 workers.

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Healthcare is the town’s largest employer. It has about 1,300 workers.

