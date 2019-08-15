Blues season ticket packages selling at a record pace

Coming off the franchises first Stanley Cup in its existence, the St. Louis Blues are seeing record number season ticket sales and packages are selling the fastest in the 25-year history of Enterprise/Scottrade/Kiel Center history. Single game tickets don’t go on sale until August 23rd and the club has had to create a season-ticket waiting list for the first time in franchise history. New black seats were installed in the arena replacing the purple seats from the 90s. Escalators are being installed in the concourses.

