Missouri law licenses suspended for former prosecutors involved in cover-up of police assault

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that two former St. Louis assistant prosecutors violated rules of professional conduct, for their role in a 2014 cover-up of an illegal police assault in St. Louis.

The state Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion on Tuesday, that former St. Louis assistant circuit attorneys Ambry Schuessler and Katherine Dierdorf violated the rules of professional conduct.

The opinion, which is written by Judge Patricia Breckenridge, says the severity of the dishonesty of Schuessler and Dierdorf warranted the suspension of their law licenses. The two admitted to withholding their knowledge of a police detective’s beating of a suspect, and of a fellow assistant circuit attorney’s filing of false charges against the suspect.

Dierdorf’s law license has been suspended for three years, Schuessler for two years.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in January.

