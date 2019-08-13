Missouri Governor’s ham breakfast on Thursday is sold out

The popular Governor’s ham breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia is now a sellout, with 1,000 tickets sold.

Thursday morning’s breakfast begins at 8 o’clock, at the director’s tent on the state fairgrounds.

The event is popular because of its food but also because it’s an opportunity for voters to meet the governor and many lawmakers.

Governor Mike Parson (R) will be at the breakfast, along with most of the statewide elected officials, several members of the state’s congressional delegation, and a number of state lawmakers from both parties.

U.S. Reps. Billy Long, R-Springfield, and Jason Smith, R-Salem, will be among those attending the breakfast, which takes place under a large tent.

“It’s a popular event for sure,” State Fair Director Mark Wolfe tells Missourinet. “A chance for folks if they want to have a chance to meet the governor face-to-face and meet their legislators face-to-face, that’s a great opportunity over there.”

The breakfast also attracts candidates from both parties and judges.

The State Fair is Missouri’s largest agricultural expo. The 2019 fair ends on Sunday August 18.

