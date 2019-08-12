WATCH: Biles makes history in Kansas City at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles became the first woman in nearly 70 years to win six straight all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in Kansas City. She also became the first woman to perform a clean triple-double in floor exercise. The 22-year old Biles joins Clara Schroth-Lomady, who won the women’s all-around from 1945-46 and 1949-52, as the only women to have six titles to their credit

RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN 👑 @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvDO83RW9U — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

In addition to the all-around title, Biles also won the U.S. title for three of the four events – vault (30.850), balance beam (29.650) and floor exercise (29.450) – along with the uneven bars bronze medal (28.800). Biles’ 118.500 was nearly five points ahead of silver-medalist Sunisa Lee.

The members of the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team are: Biles; Jade Carey of Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays; Jordan Chiles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre; Kara Eaker of Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express; Hurd; Lee; McCallum; Riley McCusker of Brielle, N.J./MG Elite; MyKayla Skinner of Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics; Trinity Thomas of York, Pa./University of Florida Gymnastics; and Wong.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, which will determine the U.S. gymnastics teams for the Tokyo Summer Games, will be held June 25-28, 2020 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. In a change from four years ago, both the men’s and women’s trials will be held in the same spot