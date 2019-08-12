Speculation is over. Galloway enters Missouri governor’s race

State Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to be Missouri’s next governor. In a video released today entitled “Every Dollar”, she announced her 2020 bid for the state’s highest office.

“Government isn’t doing much to make a difference for you and your family unless you are a well-connected insider. Health care costs are going through the roof and parents are worried about their kids being able to make a good life close to home. I’m one of them,” Galloway says in the video. “It’s hard to trust Jefferson City with our tax dollars. I’ve never settled for things just being the way they are and neither should Missourians. Dark money and insider deals have rigged the system against working families. As Auditor, I’ve fought it. As Governor, I’ll end it.”

The move ends speculation swirling about the Columbia Democrat’s future plans, especially since she started weighing in on the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature’s passing in May of a bill banning abortions at eight weeks.

Galloway touts her record of exposing fraud at all levels of local and state government.

Her office’s audits have identified more than $350 million in government waste, fraud, and mismanagement. Partnering with law enforcement, her audits have led to 40 criminal counts brought against corrupt public officials, both Democrats and Republicans. In the past year, she uncovered a nationwide medical billing scheme operating through a small rural Missouri hospital that is now the subject of a Department of Justice criminal investigation.

Galloway was appointed to her current position in 2015 by former governor and fellow Democrat Jay Nixon. Before becoming auditor, she worked as the elected treasurer of Central Missouri’s Boone County.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is expected to announce soon that he’s running for the position.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet