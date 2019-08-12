Download the Royals 2020 schedule

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2020 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field vs. the Chicago White Sox to mark just the second time in six years that the Royals open on the road. It’s the third straight season in which Kansas City will open against the White Sox. This will be the Royals’ earliest Opening Day in club history, two days earlier than this year’s opener, which was at home vs. the White Sox.

The Royals’ home opener at Kauffman Stadium will be on Thursday, April 2 vs. Seattle.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with two games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 4-5 and two games at Busch Stadium from Sept. 15-16. The remaining 16 Inter league games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League West. Kansas City will host Inter league matchups vs. Los Angeles (May 15-17), Arizona (June 30-July 1) and San Diego (July 24-26). The road Inter league schedule will take the Royals to Colorado (June 22-24), Arizona (Aug. 17-18) and San Francisco (Aug. 28-30). This will mark their sixth trip to Coors Field and first since 2014, the fourth trip to Chase Field and first since 2014 and the third regular season visit to the newly-branded Oracle Park, and first since 2017.

2020 Regular Season Schedule