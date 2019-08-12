Download the Cardinals 2020 schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Great American Ballpark vs the Cincinnati Reds. It will mark the third year in a row that the Cardinals will open on the road and the third straight year the first road trip will include a trip to Milwaukee’s domed Miller Park.

The Cardinals’ home opener at Busch Stadium will be on Thursday, April 2 vs. Baltimore.

St. Louis will continue its I-70 series vs. Kansas City with two games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 4-5 and two games at Busch Stadium from Sept. 15-16. The Cardinals will host the Toronto Blue Jays for two games in the beginning of June, then travel to Tampa Bay just before the All-Star Break and then host the Yankees in the first series out of the break July 17-19.

The Cardinals return the favor by finishing the regular season with the Cubs, with the final series at Wrigley Field.

