MLB recaps: Central Division tightens as Cards and Brewers gain on Cubs. Royals blow out Tigers

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1

Adam Wainwright gave up a home run on the first

pitch of the game and St. Louis held on to beat Pittsburgh.

The contending Cardinals won their second in a row after ending a

five-game losing streak.

Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits, including the home run by Adam

Frazier, and struck out eight in six innings. He improved to 6-2

this season at home.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before

yielding to Carlos Martinez, who got two outs for his 12th save in

15 chances.

BREWERS 3, RANGERS 2

Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and

rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as Milwaukee beat Texas

and extended its winning streak to five games.

REDS 10, CUBS 1

Rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first

three at-bats , leading Cincinnati over Chicago.

Aquino has hit seven homers in his first 10 games, tying the big

league mark set by Trevor Story in 2016. The Reds hit six home runs overall.

Kyle Hendricks (8-9) gave up seven runs and a season-high 12 hits

in only 2 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 0

Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven

innings and Kansas City beat Detroit. Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals,

who had lost six of seven.

Montgomery (2-5) picked up his first win of the year as a starter,

allowing four singles without walking a batter. He struck out 10

Royals for Seattle on June 13, 2015.