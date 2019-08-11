Mahomes flashy in his one series. Chiefs open preseason with a convincing win

Patrick Mahomes showed no rust, marching the Kansas City Chiefs downfield for a first-quarter touchdown in a 38-17 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night. Mahomes did a bit of everything on the only series by the Chiefs’ first-team offense, going 4-for-4 for 66 yards while adding a 10-yard scramble and inducing an an offside penalty. His first pass was a nifty sideline throw hitting Travis Kelce in full stride for a 36-yard gain. Mahomes even slid before the goalline instead of diving for a potential touchdown to avoid a collision. He smiled and gave the Chiefs sideline a thumbs up. The Chiefs scored on the next play.

The Chiefs and Bengals were involved in one of the new rule changes which allows pass interference to be reviewed by replay. Fighting for the third string QB job, Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur had his pass picked off by safety Brandon Wilson. Officials decided that cornerback Tony Lippett had caused interference. The penalty gave the Chiefs the ball back and they ended up kicking a field goal. It should be noted, the only team that voted against the 31-1 measure to review those calls were the Bengals.

Shurmur finished 6-for-15 for 77 yards. Chase Litton, also battling for that third QB spot was 11-for-15 for 122 yards and two touchdowns and a pick.

The Chiefs defense held Cincinnati to 274 total yards.