Area golfers compete in weekend four-ball championship

Saturday was the first round of play the 2019 Missouri Four Ball Championship at St. Albans Country Club in St. Albans, Missouri on the Tavern Creek course. This tournament features two flights of players are competing in a Championship division and a Net division.

The Championship division saw a lot of low scores today with 30 of the 48 teams turning in scores under par. The low score of the day was a 9-under 62 from the team of Sam Migdal (St.Louis) and Chris Dale (St. Louis). There is a five-way tie for second place, following closely behind with scores of 63. Defending champions, Crimson Callahan (Chesterfield) and Frankie Thomas (Chesterfield) are among those tied for second place.

Currently leading the Net division is the team of Kennedy Travis (St. Louis) and Andy Dickherber (Overland Park), with a 12-under score of 59. Following them is Brian Moeller (Shawnee) and Logan Henry (Cave Creek) with an 11-under score of 60. Defending Net division champions, Danny Vaughan (Jefferson City) and Sam Verslues (Jefferson City) are currently tied for 12th place with a 6-under score of 65.

The final round of the 2019 Missouri Four Ball Championship will begin Sunday morning at 8:00. Players will be switching to the Lewis and Clark course for tomorrow’s round. The Net division will tee off first with the Championship division to follow.