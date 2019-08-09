MLB Recaps: WATCH Dozier’s two dingers not enough for KC in slugfest. Cardinals lose ground on off-day

>>Tigers Walk Off Royals With Ninth-Inning Homer

(Detroit, MI) — Jordy Mercer blasted a two-run homer with one out in the ninth as the Tigers walked off the Royals 10-8 in Detroit. Harold Castro hit a three-run homer in Detroit’s five-run second. Travis Demeritte also homered for the Tigers, who have won two-of-three. Hunter Dozier belted two homers in defeat. Alex Gordon added a three-run shot for KC and Cheslor Cuthert hit a two-run blast. Starter Jorge Lopez failed to make it through two innings, giving up five runs. Richard Lovelady took the loss. The Royals are 1-and-8 in their nine.

>>Cubs Pound Reds

(Cincinnati, OH) — Nicholas Castellanos homered twice as the Cubs pounded the Reds 12-5 in Cincinnati. Ian Happ also went yard for Chicago. Jonathan Lucroy drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Chatwood picked up the win. The Cubs have won six of their last seven and lead Milwaukee by three-and-a-half games in the NL Central. Aristides Aquino homered for Cincinnati. Kevin Gausman took the loss after giving up two runs in two innings of relief. The Reds had their three-game winning streak snapped.

>>Bumgarner, Giants One-Hit Phillies

(San Francisco, CA) — Madison Bumgarner and two relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Giants shut out the Phillies 1-0 in San Francisco. “MadBum” went seven innings to even his record at 7-and-7. Mike Yastrzemski homered and drove in three runs as the Giants snapped a four-game skid. Aaron Nola allowed three runs in five innings to fall to 10-and-3 for Philadelphia. Cesar Hernandez had the lone hit with a pinch-hit single in the sixth. The Phils have lost three in-a-row to fall a half-game behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. The Giants are three games behind the Brewers.