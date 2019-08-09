Hundreds turn out in Ferguson for fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

(This story is written by Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders)

FERGUSON, Mo.- Today marks the fifth anniversary of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown during a confrontation with then Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson.

Prior to the annual ceremony at the Canfield Green apartments, Mike Brown Sr. held a press conference outside the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. Brown is calling on St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to re-open the case into his son’s death.

“I could not protect him that day (in 2014) and it breaks my heart. I will stand and fight for justice until the day I die,” Brown says.

Brown tells reporters he’s been communicating with Bell, who defeated longtime St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch in last year’s primary election. Bell was elected in November, and took office in January.

Bell hasn’t said whether or not he’ll re-open the case. He did issue a statement to Missourinet.

“Our office is doing everything we can to understand the underlying issues that contributed to the tragic death of Michael Brown. We are working everyday with the community and law enforcement to implement policies and reforms that meaningfully address those issues, and help this community and this region heal,” Bell’s statement reads.

It was announced on November 24, 2014 that a St. Louis County grand jury decided not to indict Officer Wilson. The announcement resulted in violent protests in Ferguson.

A separate investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice also cleared Wilson of any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet