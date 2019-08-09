BillPollockShow-What do you think #Mizzou fans did Bryant deserve a championship ring from Clemson (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I’ll start with a preseason primer for the Chiefs. How much with Patrick Mahomes play? What are the Chiefs doing to shore up their secondary this weekend and beyond?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said “He wasn’t on the team. You’ve gotta be on the team to get a ring.” I agree, Kelly Bryant doesn’t deserve a championship ring…seems pretty cut and dry to me.

The Cardinals face the Pirates who are just 4-21 since the All-Star break. St. Louis has to be thinking sweep.

A guy walks into a Springfield Walmart dressed like a mass killer but did nothing wrong. Not sure his motive, but did he prove a point in how we view the Second Amendment?