Springfield Police arrest heavily-armed man who carried tactical rifle into Walmart

(Reporter Jason Rima at Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF contributed to this story)

Police in southwest Missouri’s Springfield say a man carrying a tactical rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition was arrested this afternoon, after walking into a Walmart in Springfield. Police say there was no injuries and that no shots were fired.

Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF (FM 104.1) reports the man, who was wearing body armor and military-style fatigues, entered the Walmart near Republic and Golden at about 4:10 p.m.

KSGF reports the store manager saw the man and pulled the fire alarm, and that terrified shoppers ran outside into the parking lot.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Mike Lucas tells reporters the suspect was using his cellphone to video himself as he pushed a shopping cart through Walmart.

Lieutenant Lucas says when other shoppers went outside, the man followed them and was confronted by an off-duty firefighter who pulled his own gun.

Springfield Police then arrived and arrested the suspect. Lucas describes the Walmart scene as chaotic, with people hiding behind barriers to stay safe.

Springfield Police describe the suspect as “an armed white male in his twenties”, adding that the investigation continues and that detectives are working to determine his motives.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who was at the Walmart during today’s incident who didn’t speak to an officer to contact Springfield Police to file a report. That phone number is (417) 864-1810.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet