MLB recaps: Cardinals waste a gem from Flaherty, fall further in the standings

>>Dodgers Walk Off Cardinals In Ninth

(Los Angeles, CA) — Russell Martin singled in two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dodgers walked off the Cardinals 2-1 in Los Angeles. Martin’s heroics were set up by a wild pitch from Martinez to move two runners into scoring position.

Starter Dustin May struck out seven over five and two thirds innings of five-hit, one-run ball. Casey Sadler got credit for the win for LA, which swept St. Louis and has won eight of its last nine. Marcell Ozuna homered in the sixth for the Cardinals. Jack Flaherty struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision. Carlos Martinez blew the save in the ninth and took the loss. St. Louis has lost five in-a-row and eight of its last 10.

>>Cubs Hammer Athletics

(Chicago, IL) — Ian Happ hit a grand slam as the Cubs hammered the Athletics 10-1 in Chicago. Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini each homered for the Cubs. Jose Quintana got the win after allowing just one run over seven innings for Chicago, which took two-of-three in the series and has won six of its last eight overall. Matt Olson drove in the lone run for the Athletics. Homer Bailey gave up seven runs in less than five innings to suffer the loss.

>>Hiura Helps Brewers Sweep Pirates

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Keston Hiura had two home runs and three RBI in the Brewers’ 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Thames singled in two in the third to make it 5-0 Milwaukee. Lorenzo Cain also singled in two in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-1. Junior Guerra pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Drew Pomeranz to get the win. Jacob Stallings broke the Pirates’ silence in the third with a solo shot to make it 5-1. Trevor Williams pitched five frames of six-run ball to take the loss for Pittsburgh, which has lost five-in-a-row.