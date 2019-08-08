Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Agriculture / 117th annual Missouri State Fair begins today

117th annual Missouri State Fair begins today

By

Photo courtesy of Missouri State Fair

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for opening day of the State Fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. An opening day ceremony kicks off at 11 a.m. with special guests Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe, Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and state legislators.

A parade begins at 6 p.m. and includes antique and classic cars, the Sedalia Smith-Cotton Marching Band and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Country singer Dwight Yoakum performs tonight at 7:30, along with fireworks.

The ten-day event runs through August 18.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet

Subscribe to our daily newsletter