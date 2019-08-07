Cardinals and Royals nicknames for Players’ Weekend

Players’ Weekend is back for a third year, giving big leaguers an opportunity to connect with the fans in fun and engaging ways through their jerseys and equipment. Here’s a list of the nicknames Cardinals and Royals players have chosen for the weekend of Aug. 23-25. Check out Danny Duffy and Alex Gordon…we see what you’re doing there!
The Royals are in Cleveland that weekend and the Cardinals host the Rockies.
CARDINALS
John Brebbia: “BREBBIA”
Matt Carpenter: “CARP”
Paul DeJong: “PAULY”
Tommy Edman: “EDDIE”
Dexter Fowler: “DEX”
Giovanny Gallegos: “EL YAQUI”
John Gant: “JOHNNY G”
Paul Goldschmidt: “GOLDY”
Ryan Helsley: “HELLZ BELLZ”
Jordan Hicks: “TYPE 1”
Dakota Hudson: “DAK”
Andrew Knizner: “KIZ”
Carlos Martinez: “TSUNAMI”
Jose Martinez: “CAFÉ”
Adalberto Mejia: “VOLADOR”
Andrew Miller: “MILLER TIME”
Yadier Molina: “YADI”
Miles Mikolas: “5280’S”
Yario Munoz: “PALITO”
Marcell Ozuna: “THE BIG BEAR”
Lane Thomas: “LANER”
Michael Wacha: “WACHAMOLE”
Adam Wainwright: “UNCLE CHARLIE”
Tyler Webb: “WEBBY”
Matt Wieters: “WIETY”
Kolten Wong: “THEWONGONE808”
Humberto Arteaga: “ARTY”
Scott Barlow: “SCOOTS McGOOTS”
Cheslor Cuthbert: “ISLAND BOY”
Hunter Dozier: “BULLDOZ”
Danny Duffy: “GORDO”
Cam Gallagher: “GALLY”
Alex Gordon: “DUFFMAN”
Billy Hamilton: “BONE”
Tim Hill: “TIM JIM”
Jakob Junis: “JUNE BUG”
Brad Keller: “YELDARB”
Ian Kennedy: “E”
Jorge Lopez: “EL PICHU”
Nicky Lopez: “SHORTS”
Richard Lovelady: “LOVE”
Kevin McCarthy: “MAC”
Whit Merrifield: “WHITLEY”
Adalberto Mondesi: “ACE”
Mike Montgomery: “MONTY”
Ryan O’Hearn: “BROHEARN”
Salvador Perez: “EL NIÑO”
Jorge Soler: “EL CRUDO”
Glenn Sparkman: “SPARKY”
Bubba Starling: “BUBS”
Josh Staumont: “STAUMONT”
Meibrys Viloria: “EL FRESCO”
Kyle Zimmer: “ZIM”