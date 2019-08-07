Cardinals and Royals nicknames for Players’ Weekend

Players’ Weekend is back for a third year, giving big leaguers an opportunity to connect with the fans in fun and engaging ways through their jerseys and equipment. Here’s a list of the nicknames Cardinals and Royals players have chosen for the weekend of Aug. 23-25. Check out Danny Duffy and Alex Gordon…we see what you’re doing there!

The Royals are in Cleveland that weekend and the Cardinals host the Rockies.

CARDINALS

John Brebbia: “BREBBIA”

Matt Carpenter: “CARP”

Paul DeJong: “PAULY”

Tommy Edman: “EDDIE”

Dexter Fowler: “DEX”

Giovanny Gallegos: “EL YAQUI”

John Gant: “JOHNNY G”

Paul Goldschmidt: “GOLDY”

Ryan Helsley: “HELLZ BELLZ”

Jordan Hicks: “TYPE 1”

Dakota Hudson: “DAK”

Andrew Knizner: “KIZ”

Carlos Martinez: “TSUNAMI”

Jose Martinez: “CAFÉ”

Adalberto Mejia: “VOLADOR”

Andrew Miller: “MILLER TIME”

Yadier Molina: “YADI”

Miles Mikolas: “5280’S”

Yario Munoz: “PALITO”

Marcell Ozuna: “THE BIG BEAR”

Lane Thomas: “LANER”

Michael Wacha: “WACHAMOLE”

Adam Wainwright: “UNCLE CHARLIE”

Tyler Webb: “WEBBY”

Matt Wieters: “WIETY”

Kolten Wong: “THEWONGONE808”

Humberto Arteaga: “ARTY”

Scott Barlow: “SCOOTS McGOOTS”

Cheslor Cuthbert: “ISLAND BOY”

Hunter Dozier: “BULLDOZ”

Danny Duffy: “GORDO”

Cam Gallagher: “GALLY”

Alex Gordon: “DUFFMAN”

Billy Hamilton: “BONE”

Tim Hill: “TIM JIM”

Jakob Junis: “JUNE BUG”

Brad Keller: “YELDARB”

Ian Kennedy: “E”

Jorge Lopez: “EL PICHU”

Nicky Lopez: “SHORTS”

Richard Lovelady: “LOVE”

Kevin McCarthy: “MAC”

Whit Merrifield: “WHITLEY”

Adalberto Mondesi: “ACE”

Mike Montgomery: “MONTY”

Ryan O’Hearn: “BROHEARN”

Salvador Perez: “EL NIÑO”

Jorge Soler: “EL CRUDO”

Glenn Sparkman: “SPARKY”

Bubba Starling: “BUBS”

Josh Staumont: “STAUMONT”

Meibrys Viloria: “EL FRESCO”

Kyle Zimmer: “ZIM”