Odom on injuries to Kelly Bryant, Albert O and Jordan Elliott, “I hate it”

It was a rough day for Mizzou football. Quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam got hurt during practice as both were carted off away the field. Head coach Barry Odom couldn’t elaborate on the severity of each injury and he didn’t have a timeline.

Albert O landed awkwardly while coming down for a pass. He walked off to the medical tent and was then carted away. Bryant slipped as he was running and was hit as he went down. He was also helped up, but then carted away for testing.

Taylor Powell is listed as the backup to Bryant. Powell 6’2, 210 is a red-shirt sophomore who backed up Drew Lock and went completing 6-of-14 passes for 134 yards in mop up duties during three games last season.

Hear Odom’s comments on the injuries.

With Albert O. out, the Tigers will move sophomore Daniel Parker Jr. to the top spot. He became one of the team’s best stories throughout the course of his true freshman season, as he converted from defensive end to tight end in the middle of training camp to help out at a position group hurt with injuries, and by the end of the year had earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team