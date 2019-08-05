Longtime Missourinet friend, local journalist dies

Longtime Jefferson City News Tribune reporter Robert Watson has written his last article. He died Sunday at the age of 68.

The Capitol Press Corps called him Bob. He worked for the local newspaper for more than 30 years covering Missouri politics, Lincoln University, Cole County Circuit Court and the Missouri Supreme Court.

Bob would often walk the halls of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to catch legislative debate and talk to lawmakers. He worked long hours and you could catch him from time to time checking his eyelids during a lengthy or not-so-riveting floor debate.

Bob was relentless about having a shirt pocket full of multi-colored highlighters, a trunk full of newspapers and asking the first question at press conferences. He saved many reporters through mentoring and his institutional knowledge, holding their microphones when space was crowded in media gaggles and asking great questions at press conferences.

In May, the Missouri Bar honored Watson for several “Excellence in Legal Journalism Awards” and for his service as the Cole County Court media coordinator.

Watson’s last article, MRRL event helps children ground space flight, about the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, was published on July 21.

