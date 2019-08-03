Federal prosecutors memo reveals Stenger conversations, conduct in corruption case, connections to Better Together

Federal prosecutors recommend a “significant prison sentence” for former St. Louis County executive Steven Stenger. Stenger’s sentencing is next week, August 9.

The assistant U.S. Attorney recommends that a sentence of 37 to 46 months’ imprisonment.

“Anything less would ignore the extent of defendant’s criminal conduct and the substantial harm defendant’s conduct caused to the public,” prosecutors argue in their memo to the court. According to St. Louis Public Radio, Stenger’s attorney will release his own memo to the court before sentencing.

The prosecutors’ filing reveals Stenger’s conversations about his relationship to campaign donor and “Better Together” backer Rex Sinquefield.

Read the memorandum from the Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri: Government Sentencing Memo in Stenger Case