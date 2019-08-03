Fall trial date set for Columbia Planned Parenthood arson suspect

A September trial has been scheduled for a Columbia man charged with last winter’s arson at a mid-Missouri Planned Parenthood facility.

42-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster is charged in federal court with the February 10 arson at the Columbia Health Center, which is operated by Planned Parenthood Great Plains. He’s charged with one count of maliciously damaging a building, owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, by means of fire or an explosive.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison’s spokesman, Don Ledford, tells Missourinet that Kaster’s trial is set for September 23 at the Christopher Bond U.S. Courthouse in Jefferson City.

Federal prosecutors say surveillance video from Planned Parenthood and from neighboring businesses recorded Kaster starting at about 2:30 a.m. on February 10, when he allegedly broke the front door and placed a bucket inside the building that was later found to be filled with gasoline. After a few attempts over the next hour, prosecutors say Kaster ignited a Molotov cocktail-type device inside.

Kaster was arrested on March 2, after federal agents served multiple federal search warrants. The FBI investigated the case.

