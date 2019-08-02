MLB recaps: Flaherty flirts with a no-no as Cardinals offense breaks out against Cubs

>>Flaherty, Cardinals Shut Out Cubs

(St. Louis, MO) — Jack Flaherty carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Cardinals shut out the Cubs 8-0 in St. Louis. Flaherty struck out nine over seven innings to get the win and the bullpen combined for two perfect frames. Matt Wieters clubbed a three-run homer for the Cards, who moved a game ahead of Chicago atop the NL Central. Nicholas Castellanos broke up the no-no with a two-out single in the sixth for the only Chicago hit in his Cubs debut. Jon Lester gave up five runs in five-plus frames to take the loss.

>>Chapman Homer Rallies A’s Past Brewers

(Oakland, CA) — Matt Chapman launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the A’s rallied past the Brewers 5-3 in Oakland. Jurickson Profar added a sac-fly for insurance as the A’s won for the fourth time in five games. Chad Pinder also homered for Oakland. Blake Treinen got the win and Liam Hendricks his 10th save. Josh Hader served up the bomb to Chapman and took the loss for Milwaukee. Ryan Braun singled in a run for the Brewers, who have dropped three of their last four games.