Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race, who was billed out of Kansas City, died in Troy, Missouri. He was 76 and had been battling lung cancer. Race was born in Quitman in northwest Missouri. Race won his first National Wrestling Alliance world title in 1973 in Kansas City, Kansas. He lost the title in 1983 to Ric Flair.

Race won eight NWA championship belts. He retired in 1990 after a shoulder injury, but remained active in the sport as a manager, promoter and trainer.