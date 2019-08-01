Rural Missouri “Skidmore Bully” case to be profiled by Sundance TV

A 38-year-old unsolved Missouri killing that attracted national media attention and a best-selling book is being featured by Sundance TV.

The 1981 northwest Missouri case involves a man described by some as the “Skidmore Bully”. Skidmore is near Maryville.

Kenny Rex McElroy was killed in front of a tavern “in broad daylight”, as a 1991 NBC made-for-television movie called it. Townspeople had complained that McElroy terrorized the town.

No one was ever charged in the killing. The FBI reportedly conducted more than 100 interviews.

Sundance TV will be starting a six-part series on the case today.

