Kansas City leaders sworn into office

Kansas City has a new mayor. Quinton Lucas, 34, has been sworn into office as the western Missouri city’s 55th mayor. He defeated outgoing City Councilwoman Jolie Justus by 17 points in June.

Lucas, who succeeds two-term Mayor Sly James, was elected to the City Council as a 3rd District at-large councilman in 2015. He grew up in poverty in Kansas City. Lucas went on to attend Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School – an Ivy League university in New York.

During today’s inaugural address, Lucas promised to lower violent crime, including the city’s high murder rate.

“I ask my colleagues to stand with me as we commit by the end of this term to getting our city off the FBI top 10 most dangerous cities list,” Lucas said.

Six new and six returning City Council members, including former state Representative Brandon Ellington, were also sworn into office today. Ellington, the former House Minority Whip, resigned yesterday from his state position.

Lucas has appointed Councilman Kevin McManus to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. McManus is a former state Representative from Kansas City.

