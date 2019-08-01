Human remains found in northwest Missouri; sheriff says investigation continues (AUDIO)

(Reporter Jeremy Shields at Missourinet Cameron affiliate KMRN contributed to this story)

Authorities in northwest Missouri confirmed Wednesday that human remains have been discovered at a Braymer farm, where crews have been searching for the bodies of two missing Wisconsin brothers.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish briefed reporters during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at a Polo park.

“On Tuesday July 30, investigators were assisted by a Frontier Forensic anthropologist who has identified that human remains have been located at the search area in Braymer, Missouri,” Fish says.

Fish says this is a homicide investigation.

“The cause of death has not been determined,” says Fish. “This is still an active investigation, and the human remains have not been identified at this time.”

Sheriff Fish has said that Wisconsin brothers Nick and Justin Diemel arrived last Sunday at the Braymer farm in a rental truck, as part of a cattle deal.

One suspect has been charged with tampering with that rental truck. 25-year-old Garland Nelson of Braymer is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, and remains jailed without bond. Sheriff Fish says Nelson admits driving the Diemel’s rental truck from the farm and then abandoning it in a commuter parking lot near Holt.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in Caldwell County Circuit Court in Kingston on Thursday morning at 10, for a bond hearing.

As for Sheriff Fish, he says local, Missouri, federal and out-of-state investigators are working together to bring this case to a conclusion.

“Investigators will continue to follow-up leads and if you have information, we urge you to call,” Fish says. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department phone number is (816) 539-2156.

Authorities had been searching multiple locations for the bodies.

Click here to listen to the full three-minute press conference with Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, which was held on July 31, 2019. Audio is courtesy of Missourinet Cameron affiliate KMRN Radio:

