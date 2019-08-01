Missouri Amber Alert canceled; child and mother found safe in Rolla

(This story is updated to include the Patrol’s clarification that Frye was ruled out as a suspect)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert that was issued this afternoon in central Missouri’s Maries County.

State troopers say a suspect abducted Alison Summerford and her child at gunpoint from their Maries County residence. Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White tells Missourinet Alison Summerford and her child have been located safe in Rolla. He says authorities are still working to determine what happened.

Troopers have described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male with black hair and a black beard, wearing a tee shirt with a dragon on it.

The child is Dominque Summerford, a boy about 10 to 11 months old. The Patrol also says Alison Summerford is five months pregnant.

Troopers originally described the suspect as Terrioun Frye. However, both the Highway Patrol and the Maries County Sheriff’s Department tell Missourinet that Frye has been ruled out as a suspect.