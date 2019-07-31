WATCH: Goldy’s blast sinks Cubs. Vlad Jr slams Royals

>>Goldschmidt Homer Lifts Cardinals Over Cubs

(St. Louis, MO) — Paul Goldschmidt’s 25th homer of the season lifted the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Cubs in St. Louis. Jose Martinez scored the Cards’ first run on a wild pitch in the fourth. Giovanny Gallegos [[ guy-AYE-gose ]] got the win in relief and Carlos Martinez nailed down his 11th save. St. Louis snapped a two-game losing streak. Javier Baez [[ BY-ez ]] had a run-scoring single in the fourth to put the Cubs on the board. Yu Darvish took the hard luck loss, giving up two runs in six innings. Chicago has lost three-of-four and six of its last eight.

>>Royals Lose To Blue Jays

(Kansas City, MO) — Mike Montgomery gave up four runs in less than five innings in the Royals’ 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in a five-run Toronto ninth with a fielding error by Humberto Arteaga making all the runs unearned. The Royals stranded 14 runners and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Jorge Soler, Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier each had two hits in defeat. KC lost for the fifth time in six games on this homestand.

Tonight, we made HISTORY! Our rookies have set a new @MLB record with FIVE grand slams in the SAME season. #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/ovhw6oZQdz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 31, 2019

>>A’s Edge Brewers In Extra Innings

(Oakland, CA) — Matt Olson drilled a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the A’s edged the Brewers 3-2 in Oakland. Olson also had an RBI double in the third and Khris Davis went deep in the eighth. Chris Bassitt tossed six shutout innings in a no-decision. Blake Treinen got the win. Eric Thames hit a solo homer for the Brewers in the ninth to tie the game at two and set up extra innings. Starter Adrian Houser worked five frames of one-run ball, with Josh Hader taking the loss in the 10th. Milwaukee is one game back in the NL wild card race.

>>Braves Hold Off Nats Late

(Washington, DC) — The Braves jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning and hung on late to beat the Nationals 11-8 in D.C. Adam Duvall went 4-for-5 with two home runs and Josh Donaldson also went deep for Atlanta. Ender Inciarte finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored as the Braves snapped a two-game skid. Julio Teheran pitched two-run ball into the seventh for the win. Erick Fedde started and lost for Washington. Trea Turner, Yan Gomes and Juan Soto all homered for the Nats, who scored the last seven runs to make it close.

>>Phillies Double Up Giants

(Philadelphia, PA) — Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer as the Phillies took down the Giants 4-2 in Philadelphia. Drew Smyly picked up his first win of the season with seven scoreless innings for Philadelphia. Hector Neris worked the ninth to notch his 19th save. The Phillies have won seven of their last 10. Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt both went yard for the Giants in the eighth. Tyler Beede allowed four runs in five frames to take the loss for San Francisco.